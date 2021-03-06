$24.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post $24.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $24.26 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $47.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $136.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $173.84 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $201.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 758,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

