$25.50 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce $25.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $19.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $95.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $99.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.45 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVL shares. Raymond James upgraded Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. 188,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,554. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $183.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

