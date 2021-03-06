2,510 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Roku makes up 0.8% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,957,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,150. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.33. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of -420.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

