$255.26 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce sales of $255.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.30 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $244.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $28,349,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 434,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

