2,619 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $85.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In related news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

