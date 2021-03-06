285,458 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 285,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,435,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 180,243 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 114,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $53.67. 1,903,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

