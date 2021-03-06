2key.network (2KEY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $408,012.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $408,012.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.34 or 0.00750737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00031112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00042678 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,127,229 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key.

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

