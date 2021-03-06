$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce sales of $3.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $730,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.47 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $760,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $12.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $49.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 685,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 40,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

