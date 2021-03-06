$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.86 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $440.83. 4,614,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.81. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 764.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

