$310.17 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post sales of $310.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.30 million and the highest is $329.10 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $321.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

