$310.70 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report sales of $310.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.10 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $315.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.26. 740,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

