312 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

NYSE:DLR opened at $132.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

