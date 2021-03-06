35,173 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Atlas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Atlas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

