39,251 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 205.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EWBC opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $75.58.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.