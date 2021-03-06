$443.89 Million in Sales Expected for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will report sales of $443.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.27 million. HUYA reported sales of $354.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HUYA.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 2,987,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $36.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in HUYA by 806.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HUYA by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

