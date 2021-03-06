$47.05 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report $47.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.13 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $199.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $181.79 million to $257.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

