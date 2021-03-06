$5.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce $5.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.53 billion and the lowest is $5.43 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $21.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $22.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4,068.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,927.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

