$53.33 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post $53.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $55.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $46.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $221.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.67 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $231.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMBH. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 39,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,699,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

