$57.35 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $57.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $227.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $228.50 million, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSI stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 257,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,956. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

