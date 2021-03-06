$631.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post $631.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.64 million and the highest is $639.24 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Ashland Global stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $89.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

