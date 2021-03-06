6,486 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

