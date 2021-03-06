7,290 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $46,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 129,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL opened at $177.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.07. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $186.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

