74,683 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,683 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 49,875 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,767,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Insiders sold a total of 120,936 shares of company stock worth $9,892,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

