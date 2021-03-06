$77.42 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post $77.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.50 million and the lowest is $75.20 million. Denny’s posted sales of $96.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $373.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.51 million to $395.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $429.42 million, with estimates ranging from $413.30 million to $450.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 629,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $18.33.

Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

