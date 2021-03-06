$87.26 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report sales of $87.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.70 million and the highest is $88.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $25.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $401.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.19 million to $423.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $611.68 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $705.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 35,086 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,153. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,410 shares of company stock worth $8,172,258. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,546,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after buying an additional 753,065 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.69 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

