8,736 Shares in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after buying an additional 4,383,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,968,000 after buying an additional 3,884,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MEDNAX by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after buying an additional 1,369,798 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,011,324 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 280,979 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MD opened at $26.04 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

