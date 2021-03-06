$881.32 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post $881.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.30 million and the highest is $881.96 million. Plexus reported sales of $767.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

PLXS traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. 157,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $88.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,086.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

