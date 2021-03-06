888 (LON:888) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $264.35

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.35 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.17). 888 shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 1,653,491 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get 888 alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.95. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

About 888 (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.