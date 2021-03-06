$9.05 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $9.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $9.30 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

PROV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Hovde Group lowered Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $438,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

