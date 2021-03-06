9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.