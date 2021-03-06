9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

