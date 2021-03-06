9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

