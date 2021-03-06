9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 174.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 618,189 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.37 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

