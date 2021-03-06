9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,560,000 after acquiring an additional 407,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2,181.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 377,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

