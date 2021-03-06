Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Raised to $145.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XLRN. Raymond James increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

XLRN stock opened at $127.79 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $144.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.09.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

