ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) VP Thomas W. Tedford Sells 5,272 Shares

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.41 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

