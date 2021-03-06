Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Acerinox from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.