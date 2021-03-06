Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading Up 7.8% Following Earnings Beat

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 625,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,410,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.07. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.