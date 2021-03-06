Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $7.75 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

ATNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

