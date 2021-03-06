Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report $2.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $8.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $8.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.45 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. Index Venture Associates V Ltd acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFIB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

