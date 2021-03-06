Adam Tomasi Sells 3,189 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Allakos by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Allakos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

