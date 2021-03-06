Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $377,825.80. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $158,962.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,346.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock valued at $116,379,408 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after buying an additional 575,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

