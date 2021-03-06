adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $279.03

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €279.03 ($328.27) and traded as high as €289.60 ($340.71). adidas AG (ADS.F) shares last traded at €279.20 ($328.47), with a volume of 617,587 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas AG (ADS.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €268.72 ($316.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

