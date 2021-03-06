adidas AG to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for adidas in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of adidas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $167.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.33, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the third quarter worth $162,000. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,701,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

