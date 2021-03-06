adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €250.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (ETR:ADS) received a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €278.91 ($328.13).

ADS opened at €271.50 ($319.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €283.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €278.77. adidas has a 12-month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 12-month high of €306.70 ($360.82). The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

