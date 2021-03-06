ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €12.40 ($14.59) and last traded at €12.46 ($14.66). 2,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.56 ($14.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.00.

About ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

