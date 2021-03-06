Adobe’s (ADBE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $597.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $531.77.

Adobe stock opened at $440.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

