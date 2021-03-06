AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $800.65 million, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

