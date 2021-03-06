Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAVVF shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.