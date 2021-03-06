AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the January 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,023,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,459,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 87.03% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DWEQ opened at $26.86 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

